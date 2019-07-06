Portage Co. passes out free Tick Removal Kits at Riverfront Rendezvous

On Saturday the Portage County Health and Human Services Department passed out 200 free Tick Removal Kits at the annual Riverfront Rendezvous.

According to the Division of Public Health, Lyme Diseases have been on a steady increase over the past few years across the state. Department officials say by providing the Tick Removal Kits for free, more people will become educated on how to deal with ticks if they have an encounter.

“Anyone that wants a kit can get one while we have them left. All they need to do is complete a brief, four-question survey,” explained the Community Health Planner with the Health and Service Department, Elizabeth Beck.

The kits included tweezers, wipes, and band-aids. Each kit was given out on a first come, first served basis.