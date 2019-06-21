Portage Co. man sentenced to life in prison for murder

Steven Breneman was sentenced to life in prison, with the possibility of parole after 25 years in Portage County Court Friday. He was convicted of murdering Donald Brewer in April.

Prosecutors said Steven Breneman shot and killed Donald Brewer, 45 in May of 2018. According to the criminal complaint, Breneman is accused of threatening to kill Brewer several times.

Law enforcement responded to the report of shooting at a home on the 7000 block of 4th Avenue on May 6, 2018. When officers arrived they found the home's owner, Brewer, dead on his porch.

The sheriff's office says Brewer's two sons, ages 12 and 14, witnessed the shooting and identified their neighbor, Breneman, as the suspect. Brewer's children used their father's truck to drive to a nearby bar to get help.

Investigators said Breneman fled the scene. Officers searched the area and arrested him about an hour later.