Portage Co. leaders issue joint statement condemning racism

Leaders from across Portage County have signed a “Joint Declaration on Racism and Marginalized Communities in Central Wisconsin.”

According to a news release, the statement confirms a commitment to improve strategies across the region in areas of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Portage County Executive Chris Holman drafted the declaration, which includes the signatures of several members of local law enforcement and city government officials.

He hopes the statement serves as more than just a written document, but more as a call to action.

"I don't think it's a big city issue, I think it's something that's more of a humanity issue," Holman said. "It's something that everybody has some sort of a personal experience with. It's a good conversation to have and sometimes that's challenging, but if you have strong relationships it can kind of weather some disagreements or misunderstandings. That's the goal, you know?"

Anyone wishing to sign the statement can contact the county executive's office or send an email.