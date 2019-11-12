Portable heater likely to blame for Lincoln County house fire

A portable heater in a garage is likely to blame to a house fire in Irma.

The fire was reported around 8 a.m. Monday on County Road J in the town of Birch. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department said the caller indicated a fire had started in the garage of the home and was spreading to the home. When the Town of Russell Fire Department arrived on the scene they found the home fully engulfed.

Lincoln County Deputies closed County Road J for the duration of the fire.

Firefighters were on the scene for about five hours. The Lincoln County Highway Department maintained roads around the fire as tankers hauled water from a hydrant at the nearby Lincoln Hills School.

The crews from Merrill, Pine River, Tomahawk, Town of Russell and Town of Little Rice also responded.

No one was injured as result of the fire.

