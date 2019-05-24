Poppy wall honors fallen soldiers

This Memorial Day weekend, visitors in the nation's capital have a bright red reminder of those who've given the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

645,000 poppies adorn a wall on the National Mall.

Each synthetic flower commemorates the men and women who have died in uniform since World War One.

It's the second year for the exhibit.

Organizers say the location of the wall - near many war memorials - has significance.

"The goal is to educate the public, advocate for our military and continue to raise that understanding that Memorial Day is remembering those who have fallen," retired US Navy Vice Admiral John Bird said.

The poppy is a symbol of remembrance.

It's been used since 1921 to commemorate those who have died in war.