Ponderosa motel future development could be finalized Tuesday

The Community Development Authority is expected to approve the terms of a plan to create affordable housing at the site of the former Ponderosa Motel on Grand Avenue in Wausau.

In February, the Community Development Authority voted to sell the site of the motel, 2101 Grand Ave., to Emmerich Properties.

The building has been vacant since it was destroyed by a fire in August 2015.

The CDA meet in February to discuss three proposals—ultimately choosing Emmerich Properties

Their plan states the current structure will be demolished and a new building with eight units will be constructed. Pastika Independent Living Center will manage the apartments. They offer support to adults with developmental and or physical disabilities.

The term sheet states the developer will construct a multi-family building with a minimum of $600,000 in construction value. Once approved, the project must be completed between December 2020 and December 2021. The terms state the CDA/ city of Wausau will raze the building by July and sell the property for $10,000.

In February, Arden Emmerich also stated he was in the process of negotiating to purchase the adjoining vacant restaurant property for the future development of an additional eight units for Pastika and 16 market-rate apartments.

The meeting is Tuesday at noon.