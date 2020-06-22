Ponderosa Motel torn down

Demolition of the former Ponderosa Motel began Monday.

The building, located at 2101 Grand Ave, is being torn down to create affordable housing. The building was destroyed by a fire in August 2015. In April, the City of Wausau’s Community Development Authority agreed to sell the site to Emmerich & Associates.

The developer plans to construct a multi-family building with a minimum of $600,000 in construction value. The project must be completed between December 2020 and December 2021.

“Today was another milestone in the effort to redevelop the Ponderosa,” said Director of Development for the City of Wausau Chris Schock.

The final terms of the deal will be discussed and voted on by the Community Development Authority Tuesday night.

