Proposal could turn Ponderosa Motel into affordable rentals

The Ponderosa Motel in Wausau may soon be getting a new beginning after sitting vacant for almost 5 years.

Following the fire in 2015 that closed the Ponderosa Motel and left 20 people living there displaced, the Community Development Authority Redevelopment Committee of Wausau has received a proposal from local real estate company Schultz Property Management.

"We have been toying with the idea and it seems like there's a great need for it," said Drew Green, a real estate manager with Schultz Property Management.

Under a plan from Schultz, the motel could be remodeled, since the fire only ripped through part of it.

"A lot of the infrastructure is already there. And for the type of housing it is everything comes with it," said Green.

A commercial space would go in front and 16 furnished units would be available for rent, with the monthly cost at $450, utilities included.

"Eight of them would be cycled, and they'll be income restricted through the city, so those 8 will only be monthly. The other 8 we'd like to cycle via daily, weekly, and monthly," he said.

There are several options for this affordable-housing complex, like elderly assistance living. The developer says the city is looking to expand affordable housing-and this location is attractive.

"Being directly on the bus line, as well as on Grand Avenue, it just seems like a great location for people. If they don't have a vehicle they can still get around town,” he said.

The Community Development Authority is set to review the proposal for Schultz to buy the motel at a meeting Tuesday evening.