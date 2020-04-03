Polling location changes in Wisconsin Rapids

The Wisconsin Rapids city clerk is announcing a polling location change. According to a news release, voters in wards 11-21, and 24-29, who typically cast their ballots at Crossview Church, will now head to the former Shopko building next door. The address is 1100 East Riverview Expressway.

The polling location on the city's west side, Centralia Center, is still the same.

According to the clerk, they're taking special precautions to keep everyone safe, including minimizing common touch points; using masks, gloves and hand sanitizer; and having separation barriers between voters and election workers. Both polling locations will be sanitized throughout the day.

Polling places are open 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7.

