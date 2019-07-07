Poll: 1 in 4 don't plan to retire despite realities of aging

Nearly one-quarter of Americans say they never plan to retire, according to a poll that suggests a disconnection between individuals' retirement plans and the realities of aging in the workforce.

Experts say illness, injury, layoffs and caregiving responsibilities often force older workers to leave their jobs sooner than they'd like.

The poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows 23% of workers don't expect to stop working. Roughly another quarter in the survey say they'll work beyond their 65th birthday.

Asked how financially comfortable they feel about retirement, 14% of Americans under the age of 50 -- and 29% over 50 -- say they feel extremely or very prepared, according to the poll. About one-third of older adults feel unprepared, compared with 56% of younger adults.