Politicians, congressional candidates react to possible presidential impeachment

In the next few months, Wisconsin voters will decide who will represent the 7th Congressional District. That person could play a vital role during the presidential impeachment process.

Currently, only two people have announced their candidacy for the office. Republican State Senator Tom Tiffany, who represents Wisconsin’s 12th Senate District, launched his campaign earlier in September and has been touring the district. In a statement sent to NewsChannel 7 regarding the impeachment proceedings, Sen. Tiffany wrote:

“The radical Democrats controlling Congress are more intent on undermining our President than they are about enacting a trade deal that our country desperately needs. It’s time for Democrats to stop their endless witch hunts and begin leading, as President Trump continues to do.”

Jason Church, an Army veteran from Hudson who served during the Afghanistan war, kicked off his campaign on Tuesday and is also running as a Republican. Church says that this impeachment proceeding is nothing more than a diversion.

“The Democrats have had a track record of trying to find a reason to overturn a 2016 election. You can just look at the Mueller investigation the Russian collusion investigation and see that came out to nothing,” stated Church. “You can see what the Democrats did with Brett Kavanaugh and the character assassination that they tried to do with that. This to me is beginning to smell like the same stuff that Pelosi, the AOC and the left House of the Representatives are trying to bring forth to this president.”

Although both Sen. Tiffany and Church are the only ones running as of now, the impeachment proceedings will also impact current Democratic Representative Ron Kind, who represents Wisconsin’s 3rd District.

In a statement sent to our newsroom, Rep. Kind states:

"The reports of a whistleblower complaint alleging that the President actively coerced a foreign government to meddle in our election are extremely concerning. The administration must hand over the whistleblower report, as required by law, so Congress can investigate these claims as part of its constitutional duties. As a former special prosecutor, I know no one is above the law, not even the President.”

A primary for the special election will take place on December 30, and the special election will follow on January 27, 2020.