Police warn about dangers of lighting your own fireworks

If you plan to light your own fireworks in the city of Wausau this weekend, you may want to think again.

Wausau Police Department

Officials are warning that, although you are allowed to have fireworks in your possession, it is illegal to shoot off any fireworks that leave the ground without a permit.

Several citations have been handed out already, including for an incident on July 4th that where the back window of a car was blown out by a firework.

Officer Ben Price with the Wausau Police Department says that destruction of property isn’t the only thing that can happen.

“It can be dangerous for yourself or your neighbors; anything can happen with them if you're not properly trained."

Officer Price added that there is zero tolerance within the city, and if you are caught you will be cited.

“The citation is around $124 if we do catch you shooting off fireworks,” said Price.

Officer Price recommended that people who want to see fireworks should leave it to the professionals. There's several fireworks displays taking place this weekend, including Wausau’s delayed show at Marathon Park which has now been moved to Saturday at dusk.

