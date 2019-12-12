Police want drivers to turn on their highlights, slow down during snowstorms

One of the most common contributing factors to winter crashes are vehicles with windshields not cleared off and those not having their headlights turned on.

A car traveling down the highway with no headlights on during a snowstorm on December 12, 2019. (WSAW-TV).

Wausau Police say a lot of crashes happened on Thursday due to the winter snowstorm but a lot of them could be prevented.

"It is important to make sure your headlights are on when there is limited visibility and it is something officers can enforce," said Officer Joshua Bigger.

In fact former Governor Scott Walker signed a bill into law in 2016 requiring drivers to turn on their headlights when there's any condition that limits or prevents drivers from seeing 500 feet in front of them. It's something they can cite you for.

"Whenever we have a crash we look at all the contributing factors and we try to determine what the most appropriate citations are. Headlights can be a factor and other distractions in the vehicle like cell phones," said Officer Bigger.

Drivers could also be seen getting out of their vehicles at intersections to clear them off. Something police say is very dangerous.

Police want drivers to slow down, turn on their headlights and clear all window surfaces.