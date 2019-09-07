Police stop arson attempt in Stevens Point

Shortly after 5:00 Saturday evening, the Stevens Point Police Department received a call that a man was threatening to blow up his home.

Officers responded to the residence on the 600 block of Washington Avenue and made contact with the suspect. They were able to determine that the method of explosion the man intended to use was by natural gas and open flame.

The Stevens Point Fire Department and Wisconsin Public Service also responded to the scene, while officers attempted to evacuate homes within a one block radius of the suspect's residence.

Officers were eventually able to get the situation under control, and the man was detained and transported to a medical facility for mental health screening.

No injuries were reported or property damage sustained. The man potentially faces charges including attempted arson.