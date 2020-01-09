Police say storage unit burglary suspect had 600 stolen items

Police say a man has been arrested and is facing formal charges following a burglary string across multiple counties.

According to officials, Grand Chute police began investigating a series of storage unit burglaries on Dec. 15, all of which happened at All Seasons Storage, located on W. Northland Avenue in the town of Grand Chute.

During their investigation, police identified Patrick Lind, 30, as a suspect, and placed him under surveillance.

While watching Lind, detectives saw Lind at two storage facilities in Plover on Jan. 3, and also saw a burglary in progress at a storage facility near Maribel on Jan. 6.

Lind was then arrested at 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 6 by the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office.

Police say during the investigation, Lind regularly traveled throughout the state, and visited locations ranging from Wausau to Madison and to Milwaukee.

At this time, officials say more than 600 items which are believed to be stolen have been identified, and police are hoping to identify the owners of the items.

Police are asking anyone in the state who has a storage unit facility to check for damage to locks, or other evidence of a burglary.

If you do suspect a burglary, you're asked to contact your local law enforcement agency.

Lind is currently facing the following charges in Manitowoc County:

Burglary While Armed

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Criminal Damage to Property

Theft

Meanwhile, police are recommending the following charges in Outagamie County:

Burglary

Criminal Damage to Property

Theft

Grand Chute investigators say they're working on open burglary cases with the Marathon, Outagamie, Shawano and Waupaca county sheriff's offices and the Kaukauna Police Department.

The Kewaunee County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that Lind has or had ties to the Luxemburg area but did not say if it has any open investigations.