Police say she called a Florida man her ’boyfriend’ and ‘husband'; she’s just 5

Deputies with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office believe Damion Butler molested a 5-year-old girl over a six-week period.

Since Nov. 7, the 24-year-old has been in the Land O Lakes Jail, charged him with lewd and lascivious molestation on a child younger than 12.

Jail records show this is Butler’s eighth arrest since 2015.

According to a report by the Miami Herald, Butler initially insisted his relationship with the child wasn’t sexual. But after his arrest, he confessed to touching her, deputies said.

Authorities said Butler shared a bed with her several times from Oct. 1 to Nov. 6. On two such occasions, he touched her while she was not wearing pants or underwear, deputies said.

The girl told authorities she referred to Butler as her “boyfriend” and “husband.” She said he told her not to tell anyone because of how it would be perceived by others.

