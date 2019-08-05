Police say Stevens Point incident was not attempted abduction

Stevens Point police said an incident initially reported on social media as an attempted child abduction appears to be just an encounter with someone with a substance abuse issue.

Police around 8 p.m. Sunday, a person reported a 41-year-old man attempted to get into the driver’s seat of a vehicle on Illinois Avenue. A child was in the back seat.

The person reporting the incident took a photo of the license plate of the vehicle they believed to belong to the man. Police made contact with the man.

Police say after further investigation the incident was not an attempted abduction.

