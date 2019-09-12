UPDATE: 2 arrested after incident near Wausau Police station

2 people were arrested after a heavy police response to an incident on the 700 block of East Thomas Street.

The incident was initially reported to police as a hostage situation at a residence involving multiple armed people.

A large group of Wausau police officers responded and removed people from the home. After a prolonged investigation it was determined there was no hostage situation.

The two arrested individuals are facing possible charges of obstructing an officer, a probation hold, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers continue to investigate the incident.

