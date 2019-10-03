Reports: Multiple people injured in Wausau shooting, suspect reportedly in custody

Wausau Police are responding to the report of a shooting near Pine Grove Cemetery in Wausau. According to dispatch reports multiple people are injured. The suspect is in custody, according to dispatch reports. A man in handcuffs was placed in the back of a Wausau Police squad car near Curling Way around 9:25 a.m.

The scene is between Grand Avenue and Curling Way. The area is blocked by police.

The extent of injuries is unknown. Authorities are at the scene and have been unable to confirm any information. Police began responding to the cemetery around 8:45 a.m.

NewsChannel 7 is working to confirmed if the shooting is related to a structure fire that occurred blocks away in Schofield.

This is developing story