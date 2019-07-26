Police report uptick in counterfeit bills

The Merrill Police Department is warning business owners following reports counterfeit bills are circulating central Wisconsin.

Police say some of the counterfeit bills are photocopies of $5, $10 and $20 bills. The photocopies are relatively easy to detect, most notably by the white edges along the sides of the notes and the poor color quality.

The other counterfeit bills include $100 bills that typically have some sort of Chinese writing on the front and/or back of the bills or in some cases, the word "Copy" can be found in the upper left corner on the front of the bill.

Counterfeit detection pens usually do an adequate job of detecting counterfeit currency as does a visual examination of the bill.

