Police release photos of suspect in Phillips break in

The Phillips Police Department has released surveillance photos of a person they said broke into a building early Monday morning.

Investigators said the suspect forced entry into an apartment below a business and a tenant of the apartment confronted the suspect. Police said the suspect apologized and ran off. He later got into a pick-up truck and drove away.

Police said it happened just before 4 a.m. Monday morning.

Surveillance photos show the man had a crow bar in one hand and cell phone in the other. He was wearing rubber boots, blue jeans, and a camo jacket. The suspect was wearing a half face mask and appeared to be wearing eye glasses.

Authorities said there have been similar burglaries committed in Price County to storage buildings and a residential out building.

If anyone has any information please contact Chief Michael Hauschild at 715- 339-3847.

