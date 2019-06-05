Police push for change in state child porn laws

A bill to change Wisconsin’s child pornography law is making its way through the state legislature.

Wisconsin police who work to protect children online say the law needs to change to help them investigate and prosecute certain cases.

Current child pornography laws only apply to images of a child engaged in a sex act. But investigators say they're finding provocative images of children suggestively posed or nearly naked clearly intended to be pornographic but not considered illegal under current statutes.

"We've had a few cases where we've had up to a half a million images that we could not charge, based upon current law... That should be chargeable, and I think many parents would agree to that," said Lt. Jim Valley from the Brown County Sheriff’s office.

Over the last several months, Lieutenant Valley and his team worked with lawmakers to change the law. The Senate passed the bill with bipartisan support on Wednesday, now it’s heading to the Assembly.

