Police-organized cookout aims to allow citizens to have voices heard

When Marshfield Police Officer Rochley Gross saw several other departments bring their communities together with events and cookouts, he decided he wanted to do the same for the Wood County community.

“I’m extremely overwhelmed by the support of the community,” said Officer Gross, who says the event was organized in just two days. “A Facebook post and word of mouth, and here we are.”

The #WalkWithUs community cookout allowed for an estimated over 200 members of the Marshfield community to join together in conversation, having the ability to express their frustration and concerns regarding police brutality here in the United States.

“I needed to find a way to bring the community together at this time to allow them to exercise their first amendment rights in a peaceful matter,” Officer Gross explained. “I’m heartbroken to see what is occurring nationwide. We have an excellent police department, we have an excellent community here, already set up. We need to be able to have a relationship with them. Our job is dependent on the information that they provide us, and we need to make sure that they feel equality, and they feel equal bringing us the information so that we’re able to do our job better.”

That drive to help make change was well received by members of the Marshfield community.

“To see that that they took the initiative, since the change needs to come from within anyway, that was very significant,” said Echo Means. “I hope they understand how significant it was that they did this.”

Means stressed how important it is for people to understand the difference between the different types of events that are taking place around the country, including right here in Wisconsin.

“There’s rallies; then there’s protests; then there’s riots; then there’s looting. Looting has nothing to do with the first three,” Means explained. “Don’t lump. When you see these rallies, these protests, that’s the majority of what’s happening across the country; across the world.”

While there have been many events over the course of history that have sparked protest and outrage within the black community over injustice and mistreatment, Means feels that the incident involving George Floyd in Minneapolis has sparked a call for change.

“They’re (people) are listening because white people are coming out,” Means said. “This one triggered a change. It’s not just a group of minorities whose voices aren’t being heard because we don’t hold the power; we can’t make the change. The people now who know they’re in positions to make change are recognizing that unless they come out, unless they step forward and lock arms with the minorities, no change is happening. That’s the shift we’re seeing this time.”

Officer Gross said he hopes this will be the first of many events that can be held that will continue to move the conversation forward.

Food and supplies for the event were provided by Hewitt Meats, Festival Foods, Nutz Deep and Asher Retirement.

