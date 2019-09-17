Motorcyclist injured in Grand Ave. crash near downtown Wausau

A motorcyclist was injured Tuesday when he tried to change lanes on Grand Avenue near Kickbusch Street and got tangled up with the side mirror on an SUV.

Wausau police responded to the crash just before 12:30 p.m.

All lanes of Grand Avenue were closed as police and fire crews responded to the crash. The crash was cleared and lanes reopened around 1 p.m.

According to a Wausau police lieutenant, the motorcyclist attempted to merge into a lane occupied by an SUV. The rider tried to swerve back into his lane, but his handlebars got caught near the SUV's side mirror.

The motorcyclist had non-life threatening head and leg injuries.