Police officers raise money to bike for fallen officers

Officers from several local police departments are raising money to bike hundreds of miles along the East Coast to Washington, D.C.

Called the Police Unity Tour, the ride supports the National Law Enforcement Officer Memorial Fund, honoring police officers around the country who have died serving their communities.

Four officers are camped out at Texas Roadhouse in Rib Mountain collecting money for the bike ride. A portion of the money from every meal Wednesday night will go to help these officers raise enough to ride to D.C. Each officer is hoping to raise $2,000.

"Their loss was not without notice," said Captain Shane Heilmann of Everest Metro Police Department, explaining what it means to make the bike ride.

This May, a group of four officers from Marathon County will bike along the East Coast to honor Wisconsin officers killed in the line of duty.

“Everybody that does the unity tour ride has all lost somebody in the line of duty. It's really emotional and it's very healing, too," said Matt Grover, a patrol officer with Wausau Police Department who completed the ride last year.

The ride ends at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C.

"We meet families there, families of those who have lost their loved ones, we meet friends and other law enforcement officers from around the country,” Captain Heilmann said.

The importance of remembrance is what guides each officer to ride.

"It means looking at their pictures if you don't know these officers,” he said.

And the hope that remembrance can heal.

"It's part of my process of moving past the loss of my personal friend and coworker Jason Weiland,” he said.

The riders will be at Texas Roadhouse until it closes at 10 p.m., raising money for the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.