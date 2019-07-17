Police: De Pere woman shot and killed husband in murder-suicide

UPDATE 7/17:

De Pere police working on O'Keefe Court after two people were found dead in a home on Sunday July, 14, 2019. (WBAY photo)

Police say a woman killed her husband in a murder-suicide at a De Pere home.

Wednesday, police identified the victim as Gerald R. Linzmeier, 65, shot by Sharon A. Linzmeier, 64.

Officers say the Linzmeiers died from gunshot wounds from a small caliber handgun, which was recovered at the home.

There are still a lot of questions about the motive.

"We're going to struggle with that one for quite a while," says De Pere Police Capt. Chad Opicka. "We know what happened. We're able to say what happened, that Sharon was responsible, that Gerald was the victim. We've tried to look into the motive and the why and stuff like that. Some of the indicators are there was probably some problems with the marriage."

Police found the couple dead in a bedroom of their home at 1245 O'Keefe Court shortly after 8 o'clock Sunday night after a relative asked them to check on the couples' welfare.

Opicka says it appears Gerald had been sleeping when he was shot.

Police have some text messages and a phone call to help their search for answers.

Sharon Linzmeier had been texting prior to the shooting. She also had a 20-minute phone conversation with a family member, at the end of which Sharon's tone changed.

"It wasn't all that it was a concern. It was just correspondence with a family member and eventually kind of turned to the point where Sharon had referenced 'call the police,' And she kind of alluded to what was going to happen." says Opicka. "It referenced that there was going to be some harm inside the house to both Gerald and Sharon."

Opicka says the family member immediately called for help, and officers arrived quickly but there was nothing they could do.

Capt. Opicka says police had never been called to the Linzmeier home prior to the shooting. There were no indications of trouble in the past.

"There was no call, no call history. There were no indicators, nothing that would have led us to believe that this was even a possibility at that house," Opicka said. "You talk to some, some people say they didn't see any indicators."

Police will continue to investigate the case. They hope to provide closure to family and friends by helping them understand why this happened.

"At the end of the day, this is their parents, these are their siblings, it's family. It's very tough. It's very emotional," Capt. Opicka said.

The De Pere Police Department said in a statement, "Our thoughts are with the Linzmeier family as they cope with this tragedy. We offer condolences to those affected and encourage anyone who is going through stressful times to seek support."

De Pere Police say they will release names and additional information Wednesday regarding the deaths of two people.

On July 14, officers discovered the bodies of two people in a home in the 1200 block of O'Keefe Court, according to De Pere Police.

At 8:14 p.m., police were called to conduct a welfare check at the home.

"Upon arriving and clearing the residence, officers observed the bodies of two deceased individuals. De Pere Police do not believe the community faces any danger related to this incident," reads a statement from the department.

Police are withholding names until family members are notified.

Action 2 News spoke with neighbors who told us a couple had lived at the house for about three decades.

A couple who lives down the street from the victims stopped to leave balloons outside the home.

Neighbors describe the couple who lived at the home as nice and friendly.

Police are monitoring an active situation in De Pere Sunday night.

As of 9:30 p.m., Brown County Dispatch told Action 2 News there is an incident happening on the 1400 block of O'Keefe Court.

