Police looking for missing Stevens Point teen

The Stevens Point Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing child.

14-year-old Casandra Kozlowski was last seen at her home in the Stevens Point area on April 14. According to a Facebook post shared by the police department, Casandra is 5’1” with blue eyes and light brown, shoulder-length hair. She was wearing black ripped jeans and a tank top, although she may also have a sweatshirt. It is suspected she may have gone with someone she knows.

Police say there is no foul play suspected. If you have any information, you are asked to call the Stevens Point Police Department at 715-346-1500.

