Police kill sandhill crane in city of Portage, people outraged

People in the Columbia County city of Portage said they’re outraged after police shot and killed a sandhill crane.

WMTV-TV reports Portage police say they’ve gotten numerous complaints about the crane. They said it’s a nuisance and has damaged vehicles and other property.

Police were awarded a permit to kill the bird.

“This crane has been a part of our neighborhood for years,” Jamie Gohde wrote on Facebook. Gohde says he and his neighbors are outraged with how this was handled.

Police say they and residents tried other methods to deter the crane from causing damage, but nothing worked.

