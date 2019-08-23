Madison police investigating first homicide of 2019 on city's East Side

Madison Police are investigating a 30-year-old woman's death after her body was found in the Darbo-Worthington Neighborhood Friday morning.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers were called to the 3000 block of Darbo Drive, near the Salvation Army at 4:16 a.m. Friday. They found a 30-year-old woman's body in a grassy area, near a sidewalk at the intersection of Clyde Gallagher Avenue and Darbo Drive.

While the death happened near the Salvation Army, officers said it was not on its property.

The exact area where police are looking is an open grass area on Darbo Drive and Richard Davis Lane. @nbc15_madison #WakeUpToMore pic.twitter.com/CxLStdpCex — Amelia Jones NBC15 (@AmeliaJonesTV) August 23, 2019

The Dane County Medical Examiner has scheduled an autopsy for Friday and it will be up to them to determine cause and manner of death, and to release the name of the deceased once her family has been notified.

"At this point we don’t know whether or not she knew the person who killed her, and so there is some danger to the community right now, we can’t discount that," said Madison Police spokesman, Joel DeSpain. "It’s our first homicide of the year. I know It’s a horrible thing for this victim and her family but I think Madison overall is a pretty safe place. We do see crime taking place like any other community. But to go through almost 9 months of the year without a homicide I think speaks well for Madison and the level of violence.”

According to the Madison Police Department's 2018 Annual Report, police recorded 11 homicides in Madison in 2017, and 5 homicides in 2018.

MPD's Violent Crime Unit is leading the investigation. Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.