Police investigate car-pedestrian incident on Townline Road

Everest Metro Police Department is investigating an incident on Townline Road last night.

A call came in yesterday evening for a car vs. pedestrian accident on Townline Road west of Fust Lane, said Sergeant Terry Peterson with the Everest Metro Police Department.

They determined at the scene that there was no pedestrian vs. car accident, but that a woman was inside a vehicle and somehow ended up in the road.

She was taken to Aspirus Hospital with injuries.

The department is now looking into the incident.

