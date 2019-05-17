Police identify suspect, victims in Appleton shooting

Appleton Police have identified the victims and the suspect in shooting Wednesday near the Valley Transit Center in Appleton.

View overlooking Appleton Transit Center (WBAY photo)

Authorities said Mitchell Lundgaard, a 14-year veteran of the Appleton Fire Department, was shot and killed while responding to a call about a medical emergency on a bus at Valley Transit Center.

Around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday police, fire and ambulance crews responded to the 100 block of E. Washington St to assist a 47-year-old man who was having a seizure.

Police identified him as Ruben Houston, 47, of Wausau. Police say at some point, Houston pulled a gun and shots were exchanged between the man and Appleton Police. He died at the scene.

WBAY-TV reports Appleton Police Officer Paul Christensen was hit by gunfire and treated at hospital. He was released from the hospital on Thursday. A bystander, Brittany Schowalter, was also struck by gunfire. She remains hospitalized, but is recovering. Police said she was in stable condition.

During the incident, officers Paul Christensen and Sgt. Christopher Biese fired at least one round each, They've been placed on administrative assignment pending the outcome of the investigation.

Firefighter Lundgaard was transported to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center - Appleton. "The efforts by the ThedaCare Emergency Room staff were nothing less than extraordinary. Tragically, he died from his injuries Wednesday evening," Chief Jeremy Hansen said.

Flags are flying at half-staff in Wisconsin in honor of Lundgaard.