Police discover inactive meth lab in Antigo

The Antigo Police Department says two people were arrested after an investigation into a meth lab.

Saturday, officers conducting a drug investigation located materials from an inactive meth lab at a home on the 800 block of 1st Avenue.

The Antigo Police Department was assisted by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal investigation Clandestine Lab Response Team and the Antigo Fire Department for their assistance in neutralizing the materials and rendering the scene safe. All necessary evidence was collected and other hazardous substances were properly disposed of by a hazardous waste contractor.

The suspects’ names have not been released.

