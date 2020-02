Neillsville Police say they detained 75 individuals and issued 49 underage consumption citations in one night at a Neillsville residence.

Officials say they noticed suspicious activity in the parking lot of a closed business on Sunday around 12:11 a.m. Officers say they learned of a house party in the 2200 block of Black River Road.

Law enforcement got a search warrant and entered the residence, where they detained 75 people and issued 49 underage citations.