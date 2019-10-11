Police arrest 2 in shooting that killed man, hurt 2 children

Milwaukee police have arrested two suspects in a shooting that killed a man and wounded two children.

The shooting happened Thursday evening in the Metcalfe Park neighborhood on Milwaukee's north side. Police were patrolling the area when they heard gunfire and saw at least one suspect shooting toward two juveniles who were injured.

Officers starting running after a suspect who was still armed. A 27-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody several blocks away and a gun was recovered. A 26-year-old Milwaukee man, also believed to be a suspect in the shooting, was injured and will be taken into custody after he's released from the hospital.

Police say a 37-year-old Milwaukee man died at the scene, a 14-year-old girl was critically injured and a 10-year-old boy suffered a non-life-threatening injury.