Police and firefighters play ball for annual Battle of the Badges

The sixth annual Battle for the Badges continued at Sunnyvale Softball complex today. The two-day long tournament is hosted by the Marathon County Sheriff's Office.

The event featured raffles and food while 13 teams of police and firefighters from a variety of nearby counties played to raise money.

The cause is close to organizer Kara Weiland's heart. She lost her husband, Detective Jason Weiland, in the line of duty in 2017.

"It was something we wanted to do as a community to support our local first responders, so every year we go back and forth between first responders and law enforcement," Weiland said.

The money will go towards the C.O.P.S. (Concerns of Police Survivors) organization, which supports families and coworkers of police and firefighters who have been killed.

Money raised will also benefit the new Wisconsin Museum of Valor to honor police in Wisconsin.