Police: Women stole $900 worth of makeup from Menomonee Falls store

Waukesha County Crime Stoppers is searching for two women they said stole $900 worth of items from Ulta in Menomonee Falls.

Surveillance video captured the woman Sunday around 1 p.m.

Investigators said the two suspects were working together to identify items to steal and then concealing them. Both suspects entered the store together and left together, passing all points of sale without rendering payment.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact MFPD Officer Lorenz at (262) 532-8700.

