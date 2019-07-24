Police: Tennessee mother's drug use led to deaths of newborn twins

Police have charged a Tennessee mother with murder and other counts saying her drug use during pregnancy led to the deaths of her newborn twins.

News outlets report a Chattanooga police affidavit says 29-year-old Tiffany Marie Roberts used drugs during her pregnancy including on July 20, when she experienced shortness of breath and went to the hospital where doctors performed an emergency delivery.

The complaint says Roberts tested positive for illegal drugs during her pregnancy and medical staff told police both infants tested positive for several narcotics when they were born Sunday. Both infants died Tuesday.

Police say Roberts is charged with murder, aggravated child abuse or neglect and viable fetus as a victim.

It wasn't immediately clear if Roberts has an attorney.

