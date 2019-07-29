Police: Suspect, 3 others dead in Calif. festival shooting

Police say a suspect has been killed after opening fire, killing three others, at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Northern California. The suspect cut through a fence to gain access to the festival grounds. The shooting occurred during the annual three-day celebration featuring food, cooking competitions and music that attracts more than 100,000 people.

Police Chief Scot Smithee said Sunday witnesses reported a second suspect, but it was unclear whether that person opened fire.

Smithee says attendees at Sunday's garlic festival in Gilroy, California, had to go through security checkpoints with metal detectors. The band Tin Man was just starting an encore when shots rang out.

He says one of the suspects opened fire and police and officers in the area confronted the suspect in less than a minute. He says that suspect was shot and killed.

Mayor Roland Velasco asked for the public's support of the investigation. "I would ask for the thoughts and prayers of the community as our Gilroy police officers continue to investigate this tragic and senseless crime," he said.