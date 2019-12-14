Police: Shots fired at Atlanta-area mall; no active shooter

Shoppers at an Atlanta-area mall were sent into a panic Saturday as a gunman opened fire during the busy Christmas shopping season.

Shots were fired at Cumberland Mall early Saturday afternoon in Cobb County, police confirmed.

Cobb County Police said on Twitter that there is no active shooter, and that the shots were not fired randomly. Instead, the “involved parties know one another, therefore incident was isolated to them.”

There is now a heavy police presence at the mall while authorities investigate.

