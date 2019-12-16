Police, school district urge parents to discuss seriousness of school threats with kids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) -- The Wisconsin Rapids School District and Wisconsin Rapids Police Department are asking parents to help their children understand the consequences of making school threats.
They're reminding students that disruptions in school environment because of threats can result in criminal charges. It would also likely result in expulsion from school.
They asking parents to parent to have discussion with their children that talk about weapon or endangering other is not a joke. And reminding students that anything posted to social media can get magnified.