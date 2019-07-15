Police: Rising number of drivers are slow to pull over in emergencies

A 26-year veteran of the Marathon County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says a rising number of drivers are failing to pull over quickly enough or at all during emergency situations on the road.

After NewsChannel 7 reviewed footage of chases in Marathon County on June 27 and found at least four incidents of drivers failing to pull over in a timely way, MCSO's Patrol Lt. Mark Wagers reviewed the footage with us, saying that deputies, firefighters, and EMS personnel deal with this on a daily basis.

"Pretty much every single officer or firefighter or emergency services personnel can give you story after story after story," he explained. "The situation has actually gotten worse over the years."

Most drivers have been trained on the proper responses, mandated through state statute, Wagers explained. "If they have a clear and safe path, they should be moving to the right...if that option does not exist for them and they cannot move to the right for any purpose, a fallback position would be to move to the left shoulder and stop so that a clear path is created for emergency vehicles."

Incidents from the June 27 chase videos show a truck staying ahead of two squad cars involved in a high speed pursuit as they approached an intersection, turned left through the intersection, and failed to pull over for an estimated several hundred feet after--even while other cars were moving aside.

"Even though they may have a green light, if you see an emergency vehicle approaching, they need to stop," Wagers said, referring to intersection scenarios.

Later in the chase, while squads pull directly behind a car driving in the right lane, it takes 8-10 seconds of a blaring siren before the car pulls over.

"He's hearing us, he's seeing us," Wager observed as he re-watched the footage. "But he's only just now moving." It's this scenario that presents a dangerous decision for law enforcement and other emergency officials, Wagers explained. They have to make a split-second decision to either pass on the left, potentially putting themselves and oncoming drivers in danger, or pass on the right shoulder, which puts the officer in danger if the driver suddenly decides to pull to the right.

"It's kind of a guessing game for us as far as how a person is going to react."

Wagers says there's a couple reasons why more drivers aren't responding quickly. Firstly, he says cars have better sound insulation than before, and another is drivers have trouble hearing sirens if their music is playing too loudly. But for those who both see and hear the vehicles and still fail to pull over, Wagers says it's often just because everyone is in too much of a rush themselves to get where they're going.

"We have individuals who are aware of our presence and are coming through but still won't yield to us even though they have the opportunity to do so," he explained.

Ultimately, Wagers urges drivers to remember that when sirens are blazing, it's often for cases where officials are rushing to prevent death or great bodily harm.

"Especially when an ambulance is going--somebody's life is hanging in the balance," he explained. "People need to realize that there might be some day that they are the one calling for help... and they would hope that people would clear a path for responding to it so they can get help--fast."