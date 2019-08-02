Police: Missing N.C. 4-year-old found with human traffickers in Texas

Police in North Carolina say a 4-year-old girl who was missing for more than a month was found in Texas with a human trafficking operation.

Aubriana Recinos, now safe and sound, reunited with her father Mario Recinos in Texas Friday.

"The child was pretty much given to a pimp, an associate of the pimp or family of the pimp for keeping. It is a ring. It is a human trafficking ring that the FBI was investigating. These individuals had other children as well, for other girls were actually working this human trafficking operation,” said Maj. Robert Ramirez with the Fayetteville Police Department.

According to police, the child had been missing since late May.

Her mother, Carmen Lowe, apparently did not return her to her father's custody after a visit.

Authorities say Lowe was part of a human trafficking operation being investigated by the FBI.

Lowe was arrested in New Orleans on Thursday during an FBI sting. Aubriana was later found in a home in Lewisville, Texas.

She and her father are expected to return to Fayetteville on Friday.

