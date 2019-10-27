Police: Missing 19-year-old’s SUV found in Montgomery, Ala.

Auburn police say the vehicle of missing 19-year-old Aniah Haley Blanchard was located at a Montgomery apartment complex Friday.

Aniah Haley Blanchard is missing from Auburn, Ala. (Source: Contributed/WSFA/Gray News)

Police say the vehicle was found around 6:15 p.m. by a citizen at a complex in the 6100 block of Boardwalk Boulevard. The vehicle was found to have sustained damage between Wednesday night, when Blanchard was last seen, and Friday.

This area is near Atlanta Highway in Montgomery.

A missing person’s report was filed with the Auburn Police Department Thursday. Blanchard was last seen wearing a black dress and tan boots and was driving her black 2017 Honda CR-V.

In an interview with our sister station WBRC in Birmingham, Angela Haley-Harris, Aniah’s mother, said Aniah had apparently met a young man Wednesday night. Harris does not know how her daughter met the man.

Harris also went on to say that Aniah’s debit card was used Wednesday night. Authorities checked the area her cell phone was last in use. Mrs. Harris says Aniah’s phone went dark after 11:57 p.m.

Auburn Police Chief Paul Register on Friday said Blanchard’s vehicle was seen in the early morning hours of Thursday around 12:30 a.m. in the area of South College Street and Interstate 85 in Auburn.

Blanchard is a native of Homewood, and a student at Southern Union State Community College.

Police are asking that anyone with information on what could have happened between Wednesday and Friday is asked to contact Auburn police at 334-501-3140 or the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391.

