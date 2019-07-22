Police: Man accused of taking $4,300 worth of items from Target

The Everest Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person they believe stole $4,300 worth of merchandise from Target in Weston.

Sgt. Nick Aldrich said the incident reportedly happened May 26. It was reported to police May 30. He said they've exhausted their leads and are now turning to the public for help.

They believe the person of interest pictured is the only suspect.

If you have information, contact the Everest Metro Police Department at 715-359-4202.

