Police: Body of man found at home in Juneau Co.

Juneau County Sheriff's deputies said the body of a 26-year-old man was found at a home in the Village of Necedah early Wednesday morning.

According to a news release, deputies were called to a home at approximately 8:58 a.m. for a report of a possibly deceased person. At the residence, investigators found the man dead.

An investigation is ongoing. The cause of death is pending an autopsy and toxicology reports.

The man's identity is not being released, pending family notification. Deputies say the public is not danger.