Police looking for missing Stevens Point man

The Stevens Point Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing 22-year-old man.

Sylvan Dyken of Stevens Point was last seen on the morning of February 11th, however, family members have received text messages and emails from him since then.

It’s believed he left on his own but family members say he has autism and are concerned for his safety. Police say his last known location was Pittsburgh, PA.

If you have any information on Dyken’s location, contact the Stevens Point Police Department at 715-346-1500 and ask to speak with a shift supervisor.

