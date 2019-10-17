Pointers picked to win WIAC in hockey

The Pointers are looking to follow up their national title with another tremendous season. UWSP is projected to win the 2019 WIAC men's ice hockey championship, according to a preseason poll conducted by the league's head coaches and sports information directors.

The Pointers finished last season with a 29-0-2 record to become the first-ever unbeaten national champion in NCAA Division III history.

This year's team returns 21 letterwinners, including seven of their top-eight point scorers. The Pointers currently hold a 31-game unbeaten streak, which is the longest in WIAC history.

UWSP opens up its regular season on Nov. 1 against St. Norbert at the newly renovated KB Willett Arena. The puck drops at 7 p.m.