Point Brewery wins gold for best American lager at US Beer Open

Stevens Point Brewery's won gold in the American Premium Lager category for Point Special Lager. The brewery beat more than 50 other entries at the annual U.S. Open Beer Championship.

This is the first gold medal from the U.S. Open Beer Championship for Point Special Lager. It also won the Silver medal in the category at the 2015 U.S. Open Beer Championship.

This year's competition was held July 9 in Oxford, Ohio. It featured nearly 7,000 beers in more than 130 different categories.

