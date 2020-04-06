Plumbers and other contractors essential during pandemic

On the list of essential workers in Wisconsin are plumbers and heating and cooling contractors who are working through the pandemic.

Action 2 News spoke to Rich Wickman who is a Master Plumber and now member of the Plumbing Heating Cooling Contractors Association of Wisconsin said safety especially during these uncertain times is vital.

"We want to be here for the people, there's needs out there, that have to be done, and being an essential company, we want to do that, but we don't want to have our workers get sick either," said Rich Wickman.

Wisckman said work is still steady and employees are wearing masks and gloves and sanitizing.

"We're very fortunate we've had a very good customer background, and we've been very fortunate as far as work, we are an essential company, we try to limit where we go and what we do," Wickman.

Part of what PHCC Wisconsin does is educate, train, and make sure workers right now are protecting themselves and clients.

"You have to make sure that everything you're touching and looking at has it just been touched by them, are they keeping their distance from you, it ups the game a lot, of how you do things when you step in the door," said Bernie Friedenfels who is on the Board of Directors with the Plumbing Heating Cooling Contractors Association of Wisconsin and Master Plumber.

Friedenfels said plumbing emergencies don't take a break and homeowners are also asked to do their part during that service call.

"Be mindful if you have symptoms, or if you don't feel well, please tell the provider coming to your house, so they have a fair chance because they're going to go home to their family," said Friendenfels.