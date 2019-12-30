Plow truck drivers out in full force to clear roads

The snowfall from Monday left quite a slippery and wet mess for drivers throughout the day. The Marathon County Highway Department had its entire fleet of plow trucks out on the roads to clean it up.

“When it snows like this, we are probably in our trucks for 13 to 16 hours,” explained Jeremy Bozinski, who works for the highway department. “We want everyone to get home safe at the end of the day and we want to get home safe, too.”

Bozinski is responsible for clearing Highway 29 West out to 107 and back when it snows. His two-door truck weighs roughly 60,000 pounds.

“We need drivers to give us at least 500 feet,” Bozinski added.

Plow truck drivers are reminding drivers to give them plenty of space and time to arrive at their destination due to the current road conditions.

If you happen to be stuck behind a plow truck, Bozinski recommends going around them as opposed to staying behind the truck because they make frequent stops.